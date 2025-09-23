© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The impact of anti-vaping programs are disappearing in West Virginia, the 'teen vaping capital'

WBUR | By Scott Tong
Published September 23, 2025 at 11:03 AM CDT
This photograph taken on May 30, 2023 show an individual vaping an electronic cigarette in Paris. (Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images)
/
This photograph taken on May 30, 2023 show an individual vaping an electronic cigarette in Paris. (Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images)

Vaping among young people in America is down, and education programs targeting kids are getting a lot of the credit. But the Trump administration has essentially shut down those programs.

Vaping in West Virginia is nearly triple the national average, and the state has been called the “teen vaping capital.”

Here & Now’s Scott Tong traveled to rural West Virginia to explore what happens when anti-vaping programs go away.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
Here & Now
Scott Tong