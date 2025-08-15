© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

How ketamine therapy works

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 15, 2025 at 11:05 AM CDT
A doctor holds a blister pack of Ketamine lozenges at the psychedelic therapy clinic in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on August 28, 2020. (Cole Burston/AFP via Getty Images)
/
A doctor holds a blister pack of Ketamine lozenges at the psychedelic therapy clinic in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on August 28, 2020. (Cole Burston/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s an unexpected mental health treatment that’s been popping up everywhere — from Hollywood to suburban Salt Lake: ketamine therapy.

Ketamine is a hallucinogenic drug — sometimes known on the streets as Special K. But in recent years, it’s become a legit therapeutic option for hard-to-treat depression.

Host Peter O’Dowd is joined by Dr. Paul Carlson, an associate professor and the training director of the general psychiatry resident program with the Huntsman Mental Health Institute at the University of Utah School of Medicine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom