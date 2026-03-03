© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Ghanaian-American disability advocate struts the catwalk for awareness

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 3, 2026 at 12:44 PM CST
Abena Christine Jon'el. (Courtesy of Yonga Arts)
Courtesy of Yonga Arts
Abena Christine Jon'el. (Courtesy of Yonga Arts)

Abena Christine Jon’el took to the catwalk this winter at the latest annual Rhythms On Da Runway fashion show in Ghana, one of Africa’s top fashion and music showcases. She wowed audiences not just with her beautiful clothes but also with her prosthetic leg, adorned with the deeply traditional Kente style pattern.

Jon’el, who is a disability advocate and writer as well as a model, joins host Indira Lakshmanan to talk about her story, her modelling career, and her advocacy work in Ghana and the U.S.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom