How deserted places find a second life

Published August 15, 2025 at 8:43 AM CDT
Lots left vacant, offices full of equipment but devoid of people, entire villages literally left to the wolves--this hour, TED speakers share stories about bringing new life to abandoned places. Guests include evolutionary biologist Shane Campbell-Staton, entrepreneur Garry Cooper, urban renewal expert Anika Goss, and conservationist Alysa McCall.

Original broadcast date: September 8, 2023

This episode was produced by Harsha Nahata, James Delahousseye, Matthew Cloutier and Laine Kaplan-Levenson. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour, James Delahoussaye and Rachel Faulkner White.

Our production staff at NPR also includes Katie Monteleone and Fiona Geiran. Our audio engineers were Josephine Nyounai, Gilly Moon, Joshua Newell, Neil Tevault and Ted Mebane.

