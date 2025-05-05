Conclave to begin to select new pope

The conclave begins this week to select the next pope.

The conclave is the gathering of the College of Cardinals, made up of more than 130 cardinals who are eligible to vote, in the Sistine Chapel.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to David Gibson, director of the Center on Religion and Culture at Fordham University, about who is in the College of Cardinals and how they will select the next leader of the Catholic Church.

