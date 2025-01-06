Forecasters' confidence in wintry mix for San Antonio and Hill Country is growing

The National Weather Service said on Monday that its computer models showed a moderate chance for snow flurries or other frozen precipitation in the region this week — only days after that same region celebrated the holiday season under sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s.

Some non-accumulating snow flurries or other light wintry mix over the Hill Country could begin on Wednesday. San Antonio could follow on Thursday and Friday mornings with a mix of frozen precipitation.

Forecasters said it was still too soon to determine exactly where icing and snowfall may occur and what impacts, if any, there will be on travel. Much of it would depend on how far south the freezing line moves and how much precipitation falls.

Cold artic air pushed into San Antonio on Sunday, and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico could move to the north later this week to create a wintry mix in the Alamo City.

Forecasters said Thursday and Friday mornings in San Antonio, with the temperature hovering just above or just below 32 degrees, the precipitation could go from liquid to frozen and back again.

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch from January 6 - 10 due to forecasted cold weather across the ERCOT region, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves. Grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch and can be monitored on… pic.twitter.com/WVL8wr2myD — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) January 5, 2025

The influx of warmer Gulf air will keep the rain from turning into a wintry mix for locations closer to the coast, forecasters said.

Wind chills will also be a concern this week during the early mornings in San Antonio, feeling like temperatures are in the 20s.

The highs on Wednesday and Thursday in San Antonio will struggle to climb out of the 30s.

Driver safety

AAA Texas urged drivers to check and maintain tires, which are critical to maintain traction on wet and slippery roads.

Reduce speed and leave plenty of room to stop. Drivers should allow at least three times more space than usual between their car and the car in front.

It also advised drivers to never warm a vehicle in an enclosed area like a garage.

Disability safety

The cold weather can be especially brutal for people with disabilities.

Experts recommend that they have a backup power source available. They should reach out to their utility company to inquire about becoming listed as a life-sustaining equipment customer.

Power wheelchair users should make sure their chairs are charged and ready to use in rough terrain. Kitty litter can be used for traction.

People with low to no vision are encouraged to use gloves with thin materials to better navigate surfaces.

People who rely on service animals can protect their animals’ paws by avoiding salted surfaces and protecting paws with protective boots.

Pet safety

San Antonio's Animal Care Services (ACS) wants to ensure that as people stay warm, they keep their pets warm too.

That starts with a proper shelter, which ACS defines to be three walls, a raised floor and a roof. Pets must always have access to food and water throughout the days and nights.

Tethering dogs with a chain is illegal under the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act. ACS officers will patrol for violations. Residents are advised to report animal negligence by dialing 311, the City’s customer service. To report violations online, visit saacs.info/311.

Heater safety

Some residents will use space heaters to stay warm. The Electrical Safety Foundation (ESF) recently reported that more than 65,000 house fires in the United States are due to heating equipment.

The ESF recommends residents inspect their heaters for any broken parts or loose plugs. Heaters must be placed at least three feet away from clothing, rugs, and anything that can burn.

Owners should plug heaters into a wall outlet, not an extension cord. Before leaving a room or going to sleep, turn off the heater.

The ESF also recommends checking smoke detectors.

Jackie Velez, Gideon Rogers and Marian Navarro contributed to this report.