The 190th commemoration of the Battle of the Alamo underway in San Antonio

The Alamo is currently hosting a series of events for the 190th commemoration of the famous 1836 battle that helped Texas declare independence from Mexico.

Anyone working within proximity of what is now downtown San Antonio 190 years ago would be hearing the occasional fire of cannons during the 13-day siege of the Alamo.

It had been surrounded by Mexican troops under Mexican Commander Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna.

The siege began on Feb. 23 and ended with a 90- minute battle on March 3 that left 189 defenders dead and 600 of the 1,800 Mexican assault troops killed or missing.

Commemorations this year fall within those same 13 days. On Tuesday, re-enactor Sam Haynie read aloud the words of a letter written by Alamo Commander William Barret Travis that appealed to the "People of Texas" and "All Americans in the World" to come to the aid of the surrounded fortress.

In the "Travis Letter," as it is now known, the Alamo commander wrote how he replied to Santa Anna's demand that the defenders surrender or die.

"I have answered the demand with a cannon shot, and our flag still waves proudly from the walls. ... Victory or Death," Haynie said as he quoted Travis' words.

More events are coming up at the Alamo to commemorate the battle that many historians say bought Texas Commander Sam Houston more time to raise an army to eventually defeat Santa Anna and win independence for Texas.

Houston beat Santa Anna at the Battle of San Jacinto, near what is now Houston, little more than a month after the fall of the Alamo.

The events culminate with "Dawn at the Alamo" ceremony on March 6, the battle day itself. It will feature a donation from David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone, Tennessee: a piece of the steppingstone from the Crockett family cabin. Alamo officials said the "meaningful stone will connect Crockett's place of birth with his place of death."

