American Kennel Club recognizes the Danish-Swedish Farm Dog as new breed

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

There's a new dog on the block. The American Kennel Club has officially recognized the Danish-Swedish farm dog as its newest breed.

BRANDI MUNDEN: They like to call it a little big dog. They are extremely cute.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

That's Brandi Munden with the AKC. She's right. They're adorable. The Danish-Swedish farm dog is mostly white.

MUNDEN: They have, like, black and tan kind of markings. Sometimes you'll see them in black and white. You'll see brown in their face. Some people mistake them for a terrier, but they are definitely not a terrier.

MARTIN: Munden says the pooch will compete in dog shows in the working group category.

MUNDEN: They were bred to work on farms. So, you know, if you need them to guard livestock, they're going to do that. If you need them to do a little bit of herding, they do that. They're very much multipurpose.

MARTIN: The Danish-Swedish farm dog brings the official number of AKC breeds to 202.

MARTÍNEZ: Now, if your favorite hasn't been recognized, don't worry. You have lots of company. Munden says there are more than 400 breeds still waiting to get into the club, most of which are native to other continents.

MUNDEN: These breeds are not new. We call them new breeds because they're new to the U.S., but they're all intricate parts of history.

MARTIN: In the meantime, if you would like to bring home a Danish-Swedish farm dog, here is what you need to know.

MUNDEN: You want a home with a lot of activity. You want space. They can be couch potatoes because they love their owner, but they really are best when they are active and their brains are going. Just because this breed is adorable - and trust me, it is very adorable - it doesn't mean that it's necessarily the right breed for you.

MARTÍNEZ: So Munden says to do your doggy homework before you bring home your canine best friend.

(SOUNDBITE OF SQUEEDA, ET AL.'S "HOMERUN!")

