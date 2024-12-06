Food waste hacks: How to save money and protect the planet

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode The great food rescue

We waste about a third of all of our food worldwide. Food waste expert Dana Gunders shares her approach to help us save money and keep groceries out of landfills.

About Dana Gunders

Dana Gunders is president and executive director of ReFED, a nonprofit helping businesses and others reduce food waste. Before joining ReFED, she was a senior scientist in Food and Agriculture on the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Gunders is the author of the Waste-Free Kitchen Handbook as well as the report "Wasted: How America is Losing Up to 40% of Its Food from Farm to Fork to Landfill."

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

