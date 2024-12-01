Sunday Puzzle: Cyber Monday categories!

On-air challenge: Tomorrow is Cyber Monday. I've brought a game of Categories based on the word CYBER. For each category I give, name something in it starting with each of the letters C-Y-B-E-R.

For example, if the category were "Two-Syllable Girls' Names," you might say Connie, Yvette, Betty, Ellen, and Rachel. Any answer that works is OK, and you can give the answers in any order.

Colors Garden Vegetables Mammals with Three-Letter Names Popular Websites

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Greg VanMechelen, of Berkeley, Calif. Name a state capital. Inside it in consecutive letters is the first name of a popular TV character of the past. Remove that name, and the remaining letters in order will spell the first name of a popular TV game show host of the past. What is the capital and what are the names?

Challenge answer: Montgomery (Ala.) --> Gomer (Pyle), Monty (Hall)

Winner: Greg Felton of Stateline, Nev.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from the crossword constructor and editor Peter Gordon. Think of a classic television actor — first and last names. Add a long-E sound at the end of each name and you'll get two things that are worn while sleeping. What are they?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, December 5th, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

