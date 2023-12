The Texas Supreme Court blocked a woman seeking an abortion after she learned her fetus had a condition that is almost always fatal.

Host Scott Tong discusses the implications for other similar cases pending in Texas and other states with near-total abortion bans with professor of law at Rutgers Law School Kimberly Mutcherson.

