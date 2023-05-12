One year since Tops grocery store shooting in Buffalo, podcast tells story of local cheerleading gym

Sunday marks one year since a mass shooting by a self-described white supremacist at a grocery store in Buffalo. The shooting happened just three blocks from BASE, a local cheerleading gym.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Na’kya McCann, the host of NPR Embedded’s new series, Buffalo Extreme. McCann is a former cheerleader and current coach at BASE. Marianne McCune, the reporter on the series, also joins the conversation.

