© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How we can end ageism

By Matthew Cloutier,
Manoush ZomorodiSanaz MeshkinpourRachel Faulkner White
Published November 18, 2022 at 7:58 AM CST

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Late Bloomers. Check out Part 1, Part 2 and Part 4.

We receive a lot of messages about how bad it is to grow old. Anti-ageism activist Ashton Applewhite says that while some of our fears may be valid, aging offers more opportunities than we think.

About Ashton Applewhite

Ashton Applewhite is an author and anti-ageism activist. The Decade of Healthy Aging, a collaboration between the United Nations and World Health Organization, recently named her one of the Healthy Aging 50 — a group of leaders "transforming the world to be a better place in which to grow older."

Applewhite is the author of the popular joke book Truly Tasteless Jokes and its many sequels, as well as Cutting Loose: Why Women Who End Their Marriages Do So Well. Her most recent book, This Chair Rocks: A Manifesto Against Ageism, was published in 2019.

Applewhite is also the co-founder of the Old School Anti-Ageism Clearinghouse, which offers free anti-ageism educational resources. And she authors the blog, "Yo, is this ageist?," in which she responds to reader submitted questions about everyday instances of ageism.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Rachel Faulkner White. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
TED Radio Hour
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.