City's favorite musical sons set to rock the Tobin veranda on Friday

San Antonio’s Last Bandoleros live in Nashville, but fresh from a live, nationwide Good Morning America gig in New York City, they’re back in San Antonio for a few nights.

Emilio and Diego Navaira are the sons of the late Tejano superstar Emilio Navaira. Diego sings and plays bass, and Emilio sings and plays drums. Third band member Jerry Fuentes plays guitar and sings as well.

That recent performance live on Good Morning America encapsulated the ease they feel in playing even the largest gigs. That ease was probably gleaned through doing a world tour with Sting four years ago. Back in San Antonio this week, Jerry Fuentes says they’ve got a busy schedule.

“We're doing the Spiritlandia Riverwalk parade celebrating Dia de los Muertos,” he said. “And then we're doing our first homecoming show in a long time, and we're doing it on an album release day where Tex-Flex Folklorico is released October 28th. We're going to be at the Tobin Center, the Riverwalk Plaza outside.”

Michael Tedesco / Diego and Emilio Navaira and Jerry Fuentes

Tex-Flex Folklorico is the album they’ve been working on the past few months, and it pays homage to South Texas and the racial and musical mash-ups that were their influences growing up here.

As to Friday night’s show behind the Tobin Center and by the river, Diego Navaira says he hopes fans will come costumed and face-painted.

“We encourage everybody to come out. If you want to dress up, do it. But it's mandatory: You got to move, man!” he said.

Given their backbeat, that’s a pretty safe bet.

