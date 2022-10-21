© 2022 Texas Public Radio
UK Prime Minister Truss is out, but political turmoil continues

Published October 21, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative party. (Alberto Pezzali/AP)
Following Liz Truss’ resignation on Thursday, the fate of UK politics has maintained its chaotic look. Multiple names are already in the frame to be the successor to the shortest-serving leader in British history — even her predecessor, Boris Johnson.

What’s next for UK politics and is the current instability the new norm? King’s College London politics professor Anand Menon is director of the thinktank UK in a Changing Europe and joins guest Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt for the latest.

