Prescribed burns can resume, but new rules make the fire management practice tricky

Published September 13, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT
The Bobcat Fire continues to burn through the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles County, north of Azusa, California, Sept. 17, 2020. (Kyle Grillot /AFP via Getty Images)
The Bobcat Fire continues to burn through the Angeles National Forest in Los Angeles County, north of Azusa, California, Sept. 17, 2020. (Kyle Grillot /AFP via Getty Images)

The chief of the U.S. Forest Service has lifted a temporary ban on prescribed burns. But new restrictions on how crews can carry out controlled fires could limit the practice at a time when some experts say it’s needed most.

Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt speaks with NPR national desk correspondent Kirk Siegler in Boise, Idaho.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

