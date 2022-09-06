© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Kenyan Supreme Court confirms election result after fraud allegations are quashed

Published September 6, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT

Kenya’s Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Deputy President William Ruto was properly elected president in the election last month.

The court dismissed several petitions seeking to annul the result of the Aug. 9 election put forward by opposition candidate Raila Odinga and his supporters. The ruling paves the way for Ruto to assume the presidency.

Abdi Latif Dahir is the New York Times’ East Africa correspondent, based in Kenya’s capital of Nairobi. He joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

