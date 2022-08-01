Movies that celebrate the season, from 'Summer of Soul' to 'The Way, Way Back'

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Ty Burr, author of the “Ty Burr’s Watch List” Substack newsletter, about his and his readers’ picks for classic summer movies.

Ty Burr’s list of classic summer movies

“Jaws” (1975)

“The Way, Way Back” (2013)

“The Flamingo Kid” (1984)

“A Walk on the Moon” (1999)

Suggestions from Burr’s Substack readers

“Summer of Soul” (2021)

“The Endless Summer” (1966)

“Breaking Away” (1979)

“A Summer Place” (1959)

“Peyton Place” (1957)

Streaming suggestions

“The Last Movie Stars” (2018) on HBO Max

“Good Luck to You Leo Grande” (2022) on Hulu

“Jerry and Marge Go Large” (2022) on Paramount+

“Cha Cha Real Smooth” (2022) on Apple TV+

In theaters

“Nope” (2022)

“Fire of Love” (2022)

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” (2022)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (2022)

Host Robin Young’s summer favorites

“Summer of ’42” (1971)

“Do the Right Thing” (1989)

“Mystic Pizza” (1988)

