Some good climate news: Seagrass meadows in Florida are thriving

Like other regions of the U.S., Florida has had its share of devastating environmental news: algae bloom spilling into estuaries, and scores of fish and coral are dying. But there is one bright spot: In one part of Florida, seagrass is healthy and thriving, making it one of the largest and healthiest seagrass meadows in the Gulf.

Steve Newborn of WUSF reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.