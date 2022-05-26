© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Despite hundreds of mass shootings, the U.S. hasn't passed a gun control measure in a decade

Published May 26, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT
Gun-control advocates hold a vigil outside of the National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters following the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 25, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Gun-control advocates hold a vigil outside of the National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters following the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 25, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

No federal gun control measure has passed since the mass shooting at Sandy Hook a decade ago.

The now largely forgotten assault weapons ban ended in 2004. It was passed in the wake of another school shooting.

Here & Now host Peter O’Dowd talks to Robert Spitzer, professor emeritus at the State University of New York Cortland and the author of “The Politics of Gun Control.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

