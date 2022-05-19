© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Can't find baby formula? Pediatrician shares the do's and don'ts of navigating the shortage

Published May 19, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT
Olivia Godden holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Jaiden, Friday, May 13, 2022, in San Antonio. Godden has reached out to family and friends as well as other moms through social media in efforts to locate needed baby formula which is in short supply. (Eric Gay/AP)
President Biden has invoked the Defense Production Act to increase the production of baby formula, as parents around the country continue to search for out-of-stock formulas amid a national shortage.

In the meantime, many caregivers wonder what they can do in cases where they simply can’t find the formulas their babies are accustomed to.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins talks to Dr. Kate Williamson, a California pediatrician and spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics, about what parents should and should not do as they weather this crisis.

