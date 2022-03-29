© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

President Biden expected to sign Emmett Till anti-lynching bill into law

Published March 29, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT
A plaque marks the gravesite of Emmett Till at Burr Oak Cemetery May 4, 2005 in Aslip, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
A plaque marks the gravesite of Emmett Till at Burr Oak Cemetery May 4, 2005 in Aslip, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

President Biden is set to sign a new law Tuesday that makes lynching a federal hate crime, with sentences of up to 30 years.

Ersula Ore, associate professor of African and African American studies and rhetoric at Arizona State University, and Damon Hewitt, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, discuss the history of racial terror lynchings and the significance of the new law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now