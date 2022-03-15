© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Suspect arrested in D.C.-New York attacks on homeless men

Published March 15, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT

A suspect is in custody in Washington, D.C., after a series of shootings targeting homeless men there and in New York City.

At least five men were shot  — two of them fatally — in attacks between March 3 and March 9.

Reporter Martin Austermuhle has been covering the story for WAMU in D.C. and talks to host Jane Clayson about the latest developments.

