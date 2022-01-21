Maxwell reflects on the 25th anniversary of his debut album, 'Maxwell's Urban Hang Suite'

For the full story, click here.

We revisit host Tonya Mosley’s conversation with the R&B singer-songwriter Maxwell, who talks about the 25th anniversary of his debut album, “Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite,” a groundbreaking record of neo-Soul music.

Hear the full conversation with Maxwell from our special podcast here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.