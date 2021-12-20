Rohingya sue Facebook alleging company didn't stop hate speech spread by Myanmar

The Rohingya, an ethnic Muslim group, are suing Facebook for $150 billion, saying the company did nothing to stop hate speech and violence spread by the Myanmar military on the platform that led to the Rohingya being attacked.

We talk with Nasir Zakaria, a Rohingya refugee and the director of the Rohingya Culture Center in Chicago and Jay Edelson, CEO of Edelson PC, the law firm that filed the lawsuit.

