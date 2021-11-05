Rapper Travis Scott opens a community garden at a Houston elementary school

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King.

Earlier this week, the rapper Travis Scott opened a new community garden called Cactus Jack Gardens at an elementary school in his hometown of Houston. His goal is to help kids learn about the environment and nutrition, like he did in his grandmother's garden when he was growing up. Scott surprised his grandmother, Miss Sealie, who was there, by dedicating the garden to her with a special nameplate in the gazebo.

