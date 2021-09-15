With Less Than A Week Until Election, Canada's Liberals And Conservatives Are In Dead Heat

It’s election time in Canada, and if you missed that news, it might be because the entire time span from the date the election was called to election day is exactly 36 days.

Voting will take place on Monday and will determine who will become the next prime minister — a race that pits incumbent Liberal party leader Justin Trudeau against Conservative newcomer Erin O’Toole.

The election, called by Trudeau nearly two years early, is known as a snap election. So what does it mean? And could Trudeau’s decision to call one backfire?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Chris Hall, national affairs editor for the CBC and host of the weekly political program, “The House.“

