Power Outages In Louisiana Put Elderly, Disabled People At Risk

In Louisiana, it’s likely to be weeks before most people get the power back after the passage of Ida. For many, it’s a terrible inconvenience, but for the elderly and people with disabilities, it can be life-threatening.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Emily Woodruff, a health reporter for the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate newspaper.

