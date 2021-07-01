The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world. To listen to KPAC 88.3 FM, simply open the player in the gray ribbon at the top of this page and choose KPAC: Classical Music.
Go With The Flow Of Philip Glass' 'Águas Da Amazônia' And Its 'Tricky Simplicity'
Here & Now classical music opinionator Fran Hoepfner joins host Peter O’Dowd to dive into the rivers of the Amazon as depicted musically by composer Philip Glass in his 1990s piece “Águas da Amazônia.”
Hoepfner says its energy matches the mood of this possibly post-pandemic summer.
