Go With The Flow Of Philip Glass' 'Águas Da Amazônia' And Its 'Tricky Simplicity'

Published July 1, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT
Composer Philip Glass performs (Scott Wintrow/Getty Images)
Here & Now classical music opinionator Fran Hoepfner joins host Peter O’Dowd to dive into the rivers of the Amazon as depicted musically by composer Philip Glass in his 1990s piece “Águas da Amazônia.”

Hoepfner says its energy matches the mood of this possibly post-pandemic summer.

