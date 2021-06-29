With Flooding On The Rise, Governments In The Midsouth Look For Fixes

Waters are rising. Not just sea levels, but inland areas on rivers and in communities far from any body of water. Climate change, increased development and aging infrastructure are the main drivers behind flooding in the Midsouth — and it’s expected to get worse.

Reporter Richard Banks looks at how local governments are preparing for what many expect will be an even wetter, possibly more calamitous future.

This story was produced with additional reporting by Katie Riordan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

