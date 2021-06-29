© 2020 Texas Public Radio
With Flooding On The Rise, Governments In The Midsouth Look For Fixes

Published June 29, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT

Waters are rising. Not just sea levels, but inland areas on rivers and in communities far from any body of water. Climate change, increased development and aging infrastructure are the main drivers behind flooding in the Midsouth — and it’s expected to get worse.

Reporter Richard Banks looks at how local governments are preparing for what many expect will be an even wetter, possibly more calamitous future.

This story was produced with additional reporting by Katie Riordan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now