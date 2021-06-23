Eric Adams Takes The Lead In New York City Mayor Race

In the race for New York City mayor, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has taken the lead in this week’s primary — with more than 80% of the votes counted in the country’s largest-ever ranked-choice election.

But that’s just the first step. Adams, who is a moderate, was the first choice for nearly a third of voters with progressives Maya Wiley and Kathryn Garcia coming in second and third with 22% and 19% of first-choice votes respectively.

So what does that mean? And what’s next? Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks to Alyssa Katz, deputy editor at The City, which covers New York City news and politics.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

