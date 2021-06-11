Stephen King Adapts 'Lisey's Story'; 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Finale Marks End Of An Era

“Lisey’s Story” on Apple TV+ is the latest Stephen King novel to be adapted for the screen. This time, King himself wrote the screenplay of each episode. But even with the author at the helm, the results are mixed.

And NPR TV critic Eric Deggans marks the end of an era as “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” airs its final episode.

