New Data Shows Tech Jobs Flowing To Texas, Tennessee, Florida

Published June 2, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT

The coronavirus pandemic spurred a migration of tech jobs away from Silicon Valley and into some midsize metros.

New data from Microsoft-owned LinkedIn this week shows the top beneficiary of that trend was Austin, Texas.

Nashville, Tennesee, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida, also saw an influx of tech jobs.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Jonathan Levin, Miami bureau chief for Bloomberg News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

