Texas Passes Law Banning Abortions As Early As 6 Weeks Into Pregnancy

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law on Wednesday a ban on abortions after the fetal heartbeat is detected, which is often as early as six weeks.

Abortion advocates say this new law amounts to a complete ban on the procedure, as many women may not even know they are pregnant until after the fetal heartbeat is detected.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with KUT’s Ashley Lopez about the new legislation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.