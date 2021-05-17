© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Investors Target Affordable Housing

Published May 17, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT
Charles Clark, of the Tenants’ Development Corporation, walks past a South End brownstone, one of the affordable properties managed by the corporation. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Affordable housing across the country is facing an onslaught few saw coming — investors looking to cash in on real estate that was dedicated to people with low incomes.

An investigation by WBUR finds financial firms seek outsized profits for themselves in a federal housing program paid for by taxpayers. Lawmakers say these investors are subverting Congress’s intent for the law and are looking for ways to stop them.

WBUR’s Beth Healy reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

