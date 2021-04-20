New Mexico's Vaccination Success Story

The state of New Mexico has been doing well in vaccinating people against COVID-19. So far, 56% of people over 16 years old have received at least one dose, and 38% are fully vaccinated.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with New Mexico’s Health Secretary Tracie Collins about how the state is reaching as many people as possible and getting shots into arms.

