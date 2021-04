With COVID-19 restrictions lifting as more Americans get vaccinated, economists say U.S. employers could have trouble staffing for the increased demand.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about what this means for consumers and job seekers.

