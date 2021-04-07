Louisville Mayor On How Biden's Infrastructure Plan Would Address Needs In His City

President Biden plans to pitch his $2 trillion American Jobs Plan on Wednesday.

Republicans have criticized the proposal as too expensive and argued that not enough of it would be spent on traditional infrastructures like roads, bridges and airports. But the president’s supporters say the plan would kickstart the economy and invest in the future.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat.

