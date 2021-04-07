© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Louisville Mayor On How Biden's Infrastructure Plan Would Address Needs In His City

Published April 7, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT

President Biden plans to pitch his $2 trillion American Jobs Plan on Wednesday.

Republicans have criticized the proposal as too expensive and argued that not enough of it would be spent on traditional infrastructures like roads, bridges and airports. But the president’s supporters say the plan would kickstart the economy and invest in the future.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, a Democrat.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now