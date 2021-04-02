© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Concerns About North Atlantic Right Whales Grow

Published April 2, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT

The critically endangered North Atlantic right whales‘ calving season is winding down. The number of new whales born this year is higher than in recent years.

Still, right whales have a high mortality rate from human causes like ship strikes and entanglement. The fishing industry has made changes to protect the whales, but now the federal government wants to step in and enact more regulations to try to save the species.

Molly Samuel of WABE reports.

