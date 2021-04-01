How IBM's COVID-19 Vaccine Passport Works

A number of technology companies and nonprofits are working on developing vaccine passports — digital passes that allow people to store and share their COVID-19 vaccination status or test results.

This week, New York became the first state to launch a vaccine pass, called the Excelsior Pass, developed with IBM.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Jason Kelley, a general manager at IBM.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

