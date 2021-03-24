NFL Strikes New TV Rights Deal

The pandemic may have limited fans in stadiums but it certainly didn’t hurt the NFL’s popularity on TV. In 2020, seven of the 10 most-watched telecasts were NFL games.

Now, the league is capitalizing on that popularity by signing a multi-billion-dollar TV rights deal for the future.

Host Callum Borchers speaks with Stephen Battaglio, who covers TV and the media business for the Los Angeles Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

