East Side mural highlights Black culture

One of the city’s biggest murals was revealed at a dedication on Friday on Nolan Street on the East Side.

The 600-foot-long mural called "Heirlooms: Eastside Pride" was designed and created by San Antonio Artist Kaldric Dow.

“My body of work is collage, but also it's centered around activism," said Dow. "And I chose to focus on the '60s and '70s, so there's imagery from Ebony and Jet magazines — afros, leather jackets and the aesthetics from that time period.”

1 of 3 — Screenshot 2026-01-16 171022.jpg City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture 2 of 3 — Screenshot 2026-01-16 171054.jpg The mural on Nolan Street City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture 3 of 3 — Screenshot 2026-01-16 171111.jpg Kaldric Dow's mural City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture

The mural is on Nolan Street between Cherry and Chestnut Streets. For Dow, the mural represents a clear concept: Dignity.

“All of my artwork, even before the collages, my focus was 'dignity,' like showing us in a light that shows us as strong and empowered. So that was always a focus,” he said.

The look is vivid — a strong mix of black-and-white and color elements. Each section is divided with East Side Street names.

1 of 3 — Screenshot 2026-01-16 172044.jpg Kaldric Dow's mural City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture 2 of 3 — Screenshot 2026-01-16 171130.jpg Kaldric Dow's mural on Nolan St. City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture 3 of 3 — Screenshot 2026-01-16 171146.jpg Kaldric Dow's mural City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture

Kaldric Dow’s research had an unexpected payoff: when he realized that back in the '60s, businesses started finally noticing Black citizens as consumers.

Suddenly, companies started marketing to Black clientele people. Dow said his research was quite revealing.

“I'm going through Ebony and Jet, and you see which companies are advertising to the Black community. And you kind of get to see that along with the culture and the portraits and everything.”

Dow's work was commissioned by the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture in partnership with City Council District 2 to celebrate the history and pride of the local community.