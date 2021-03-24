© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Expected Summer Travel Demand Drives Up Gas Prices Near $3 Per Gallon

Published March 24, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT

Average gas prices are heading toward $3 per gallon, which is a 30% jump from a year ago when lockdowns kept more people at home and slashed gas prices as a result. Now prices are rising again as more people set their sights on summer travel.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about what’s driving the sharp increase in gas prices.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now