Expected Summer Travel Demand Drives Up Gas Prices Near $3 Per Gallon
Average gas prices are heading toward $3 per gallon, which is a 30% jump from a year ago when lockdowns kept more people at home and slashed gas prices as a result. Now prices are rising again as more people set their sights on summer travel.
Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about what’s driving the sharp increase in gas prices.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.