KVHL 91.7 FM is currently off-air due to weather-related issues. The internet stream is unaffected, and you may still listen through the TPR app.
Virginia On Track To Be 1st Southern State To Abolish Death Penalty
Published February 23, 2021 at 4:03 AM CST
Lawmakers in Virginia have voted to repeal the death penalty in part because of its disproportionate effect on Black residents. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam says he will sign the bill.
Copyright 2021 VPM
KCPW reporter Whittney Evans shares Utah news stories with Utah Public Radio. Whittney holds a degree in communication with an emphasis in print journalism from Morehead State University in Kentucky.