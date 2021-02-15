Gov. Cuomo Facing Allegations Of Covering Up Nursing Home COVID-19 Death Toll

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing calls to resign after a top aide said in a phone call that the state health department withheld data regarding the coronavirus death toll in nursing homes.

More than 13,000 people have died in New York nursing homes, and allegations of a cover-up could tarnish Cuomo’s cultivated image of a transparent leader during the pandemic.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with WNYC’s Sydney Pereira about the allegations and response from state lawmakers.

