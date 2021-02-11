© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Democrats Expected To Wrap Impeachment Arguments, But Most Republicans Remain Unconvinced

Published February 11, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST

NPR Justice Department correspondent Carrie Johnson joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss what’s next in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, House impeachment managers presented a dramatic new video of the Jan. 6 insurrection that they say Trump incited. But while some Republicans were visibly moved, it is still likely that not enough Republicans will join Democrats to convict Trump.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

