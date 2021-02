Republican lawmakers in the Georgia Senate have filed a number of bills to change voting laws. If enacted, the laws would limit voting access. This effort comes after Republicans lost ground in Georgia in the 2020 election.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Stephen Fowler of Georgia Public Broadcasting.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.