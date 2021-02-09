Despite Travel Ban Lift, Families Remain In Limbo About Reuniting

On his first day in office, President Biden signed an executive order ending the travel ban, which tightened immigration from several majority-Muslim countries.

But there are four years worth of immigration backlogs the government will need to sort through, and many families are still being kept apart for the foreseeable future.

Carmel Delshad of WAMU reports.

