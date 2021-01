The acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police is calling for a permanent fence to be constructed around the complex due to heightened security threats since the insurrection earlier this month.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR congressional correspondent Susan Davisfor the latest on security at the U.S. Capitol.

