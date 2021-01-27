University Of Kentucky President Explains Challenges Of In-Person Learning During The Pandemic

As some colleges move online for the spring semester, in-person classes are still being offered at the University of Kentucky.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with President Eli Capilouto about the challenges of in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as vaccinating people with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccine.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

